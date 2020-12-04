Wisconsin women’s hockey postponed

The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s two-game series against number-3 Minnesota in the Twin Cities Friday and Saturday has been postponed. The decision was made by UW medical officials after positive COVID-19 tests were found within the Badgers program. No makeup date has been set. Wisconsin’s next games are scheduled to be played at home […]

