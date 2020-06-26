Wisconsin woman wants burn attackers to know they hurt her
A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire while she was driving wants her attackers to know they hurt her but hopes they will improve themselves.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Appleton man dies on anniversary in ATV crash in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 8:47 PM
Appleton couple were riding in the town of Mountain when man lost control, rolled and was thrown from his machine.
-
Green Bay police: Man fired several shots in 2200 block of Imperial Lane, fled as they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM
Daniel Garrett ran as police arrived to investigate shots being fired in the 2200 block of Imperial Lane Friday morning, police said. No one was hit.
-
When does the extra $600 in unemployment benefits end in Wisconsin? July 25, and there's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 7:48 PM
The program to provide an additional $600 per week runs through the end of July but payments will cease a week early because the last full work week ends July 25.
-
Green Bay mom and daughter both died with COVID-19, were among 32 Brown County deaths in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 7:33 PM
The two women had family who worked at meatpacking plants where outbreaks were reported.
-
Wisconsin woman wants burn attackers to know they hurt her
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 26, 2020 at 7:23 PM
A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire while she was driving wants her attackers to know they hurt her but hopes they will improve themselves.
-
Fade to Black and Tan: Downtown restaurant closes due to coronavirus, plans to revamp and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM
The Black and Tan Grille announced an extended closure into fall due to coronavirus' impact on its business. The team is planning to revamp and reopen, though.
-
Bay Beach Amusement Park opening day
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 6:41 PM
At least 100 people showed up for Bay Beach Amusement Park's opening day on Friday.
-
Two Wisconsin tribes join lawsuit against Trump administration, EPA over water protections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM
Two Wisconsin tribes have joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration and the EPA for the president's rollback of Obama-era water protections.
-
'He was very publicly anti-black': UW students call for the removal of Abraham Lincoln...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 6:29 PM
UW-Madison's black student union is calling for Bascom Hill's iconic Lincoln statue to be removed from campus.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.