Wisconsin woman honored for organ donation awareness

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin woman has turned the tragic death of her teenage daughter into a life mission to raise awareness and educate about organ donation. The Daily Citizen reports that Dawn Lyons-Wood received the 2018 Crystal Vision Award from the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin in March. The award honors three individuals annually for their commitment and dedication to raising awareness for eye, organ and tissue donation. Her daughter, Emily Lyons, was 19 when she …

