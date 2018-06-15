Wisconsin woman accused of trying to help Islamic State

A Cudahy woman was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday, accused of attempting to provide services, personnel, expert advice and assistance to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Source: WAOW.com

