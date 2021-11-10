Wisconsin will get at least $100 million for broadband expansion under the massive federal infrastructure bill
Some of the broadband infrastructure money could start flowing into Wisconsin and other states in the next six to 12 months.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2021 at 12:02 AM
'This vaccine is safe and effective': Children ages 5-11 begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM
It's with a mix of excitement and trepidation that children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old are finally getting their COVID-19 vaccines.
Ticket prices moderate to high as Green Bay Packers head into home portion of schedule
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2021 at 11:24 PM
Tickets for the Green Bay Packers' next four games, three of which are at home, selling at premium prices.
Green Bay school board president will not seek reelection, cites 'personal and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2021 at 10:37 PM
Eric Vanden Heuvel's announcement came three weeks after he deactivated social media accounts, citing safety concerns.
Coleman man found dead in home after fire; investigation into blaze continues
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2021 at 10:21 PM
The blaze was reported at 7:27 a.m. Nov. 6.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission was told to adopt rules on ballot drop boxes, other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2021 at 10:17 PM
A move to fulfill auditors' call for formal rules on drop boxes, other election issues could come face to face with political realities.
Volk Field commander relieved of duties after National Guard investigation
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2021 at 8:44 PM
The National Guard said in a statement that Brig. Gen. David W. May ended Col. Leslie Zyzda-Martin's command Monday due to "lost confidence in her ability to lead."
Foundation prepares for holiday season with Festival of Wreaths contest
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM
Federal, State Authorities Investigate Discovery Of Human Remains At fort McCoy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2021 at 8:31 PM
