Wisconsin will ban TikTok on all state devices over cybersecurity concerns, Gov. Tony Evers announces

Wisconsin will ban TikTok on all state devices over cybersecurity concerns, Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM
Gov. Tony Evers announced he would issue an executive order banning the video sharing app TikTok from state devices over Chinese espionage concerns.
Green Bay police report fewer shots-fired cases in 2022 than in 2021, credit factors from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM
There were 61 shots-fired cases in 2022 compared with 82 in 2022, according to the police department.
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are fast-tracking a constitutional amendment on cash bail....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM
Republican lawmakers plan to move quickly to push forward a constitutional amendment allowing judges to consider more factors when setting cash bail.
Search Warrant Leads to Charges Against Juneau County Jail Inmate
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/5
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM
Fact check: Tiffany says Biden left a Marine behind in Russia
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM
GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany says "Joe Biden left Marines behind in Afghanistan. And now he left a Marine behind in Russia"
Senate GOP 'close' to supporting medical marijuana, leader Devin LeMahieu says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM
LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader of the Senate Republicans has shown support for the idea.
Republicans hope to pass a constitutional amendment stripping the governor of sole...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Republican lawmakers hope to include a constitutional amendment on the April ballot stripping Gov. Tony Evers' sole authority over how to spend federal funds.
Candidates file for the spring election. Check out who is running in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Contested races seen in village trustee, town board chairperson and supervisor elections, and well as to be on school boards.
