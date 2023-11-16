Wisconsin wildlife officials won't seek charges against bow hunter who killed cougar

Wisconsin wildlife officials say they won’t seek charges against a bow hunter who killed a cougar. The Department of Natural Resources says the bow hunter shot the animal in Buffalo County and self-reported the incident to the agency’s violation hotline…

