Wisconsin weather: Wintry mix to affect most of state Saturday into Sunday
Time to break out the boots, shovels and ice melt for good as more winter weather is expected this weekend.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- GOP seeks to limit Wisconsin early voting, strip powers from Tony Evers and Josh Kaul in l...9 hours ago
- Flight for Life moving to new location to consolidate Fond du Lac/Waukesha operations11 hours ago
- GOP bills restrict powers of governor and attorney general12 hours ago
- Elroy Man Facing Drug Charges for 2nd Time in November14 hours ago
- New Lisbon Correctional Inmate Allegedly Attacks Correctional Officer14 hours ago
- Republican Lawmakers To Vote On Protecting Coverage For Pre-Existing Conditions14 hours ago
- PolitiFact: State Rep. Dale Kooyenga says Wisconsin has “the number one health care ...18 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay Teacher Recognized for Ag Literacy Efforts24 hours ago
- Wisconsin All Milk Price Rose 20-cents in October24 hours ago
- U.S. Online Grocery Retail Market Worth $26.87 Billion by 202524 hours ago
- Dale Kooyenga – State Rep. Dale Kooyenga close on ranking but falters on 'every...24 hours ago
- Plea casts doubt on Trump’s side of story1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.