Wisconsin weather: welcome to ‘Novemuary’

The weather outside seems more like mid-winter than mid-November, with Tuesday morning low temperatures of the sort more commonly experienced in January or February. How low did it go? The National Weather Service in Milwaukee reported records for this date were broken in Madison – at 4 degrees, and Milwaukee – at 9 degrees. The […]

Source: WRN.com





