Wisconsin weather live updates: Wind advisory for eastern half of Wisconsin expires; tornadoes confirmed in Neillsville, Stanley
Strong winds are expected to last throughout the day Thursday before subsiding at night, according to the National Weather Service.
A who's who guide to the Republican review of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 17, 2021 at 2:00 AM
The Republican review of Wisconsin's election is being conducted by those who appear to have already made up their minds.
Preble High School parents, students worry about return to classes after 'hectic,'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 17, 2021 at 1:18 AM
Four people have been arrested in connection to threats made against Preble High School this week.
Packers season tickets holders claim all playoff tickets, but secondary markets still an...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 11:49 PM
Packers could host three home playoff games this year, although two would be better because it would mean they are the No. 1 seed.
How Georgia-Pacific's prior investments in Green Bay cleared the way for $500 million...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 11:45 PM
The expansion would add another paper machine and converting equipment. It's expected to create 150 new jobs, bringing the workforce up to 1,000.
A Hobart man sought in Wednesday standoff dies from self-inflicted wound, police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 11:34 PM
The man was found in a wooded area near the 705 Centerline Drive apartment where he and his 25-year-old girlfriend had argued earlier in the day.
Tornadoes hit Stanley and an area just north of Neillsville, Wisconsin, and the photos...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2021 at 11:25 PM
Small west-central Wisconsin communities, Neillsville and Stanley, suffered significant storm damage as two tornadoes touched down in the area.
'It's just a very unusual event': Warm weather, strong winds and storms rare for December...
by Stevens Point Journal on December 16, 2021 at 11:08 PM
Wisconsin experienced record high temperatures and severe thunderstorms Wednesday, a rare occurrence for the middle of December.
Climate change could be driving record-breaking December temperatures, storms across...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2021 at 10:59 PM
Record-breaking temperatures nearly reached 70 degrees on Wednesday. Climate change is likely the driver behind them, UW scientists say.
