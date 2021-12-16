Wisconsin weather live updates: Tornado warning issued for Clark County as storm moves into central Wisconsin
A tornado watch went into effect for various counties in central Wisconsin from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Wisconsin weather live updates: Strong winds move in after storms rake central part of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM
While touring Kentucky to survey tornadoes, President Joe Biden takes a poke at Aaron...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2021 at 1:04 AM
President Joe Biden met Packers fans Wednesday in tornado-ravaged Kentucky and told them that Aaron Rodgers should be vaccinated.
Evers, Vos spar over last minute map submission to State Supreme Court
by Raymond Neupert on December 16, 2021 at 12:36 AM
Governor Tony Evers and Legislative Republicans are sparring over a new set of redistricting maps. After the State Supreme Court ruled that they want to see maps with the ‘least amount of change’ in the upcoming fight over redistricting, […]
Heavy fog a factor as 1 killed, 2 hurt in U.S. 141 crashes that cause train to derail in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 11:56 PM
Heavy fog was a factor Wednesday morning when a delivery truck driver was killed after his box truck was pushed into a train crossing U.S. 141.
Standoff in Hobart cleared after shot fired at Centerline Drive apartment;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM
The standoff in Hobart started early Wednesday and was not resolved to late afternoon.
A La Crosse man wins $30,000 from a Wisconsin Lottery ticket bought at a Kwik Trip a day...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM
John Muenzenberger bought the winning Naughty or Nice Crossword scratch-off ticket at a Kwik Trip in Merrill Nov. 29.
Hillsboro Boys Battle Mauston to Close Finish in Basketball (2020)
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM
SBC Classics: Hillsboro v Alma-Pepin Volleyball (2018)
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2021 at 8:48 PM
7 things Wisconsin DOT wants you to know about driving in windstorm
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 7:49 PM
A storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 70 mph Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Here are tips for driving in that weather if you must.
