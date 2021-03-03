Wisconsin was better but still falls short at Purdue

Purdue’s 7’4 freshman center Zach Edey scored a career-high 21 points to lead the 23rd ranked Boilermakers to a 73-69 win over the 25th ranked Wisconsin Badgers in West LaFayette, Ind., on Tursday night. With the Boilermakers dealing with foul trouble, Edey delivered, going 8 for 11 from the field and pulling down seven rebounds. […]

Source: WRN.com







