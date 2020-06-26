Wisconsin voters, like their representatives, are split by party on police overhaul
Both Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation and voters are divided on party lines on issues of policing and police overhaul.
-
'He was very publicly anti-black': UW students call for the removal of Abraham Lincoln...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 10:23 PM
UW-Madison's black student union is calling for Bascom Hill's iconic Lincoln statue to be removed from campus.
-
Madison man whose arrest sparked night of violence in capital city is charged with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 10:17 PM
U.S. Attorney Scott Blader filed the charges against Devonere Johnson, alleging he threatened to bash windows of downtown businesses unless employees gave him money.
-
-
Brown County's COVID-19 deaths change from 42 to 41 Friday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM
The state reported Thursday that two more people had died for a total of 42 in the county. But on Friday, that number dropped to 41.
-
Sen. Ron Johnson calls for public school systems to completely open this fall
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 9:20 PM
Wisconsin should open up its public schools this fall, Sen. Ron Johnson said during a virtual panel.
-
When does the extra $600 in unemployment benefits end in Wisconsin? July 25, and there's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2020 at 9:11 PM
The program to provide an additional $600 per week runs through the end of July but payments will cease a week early because the last full work week ends July 25.
-
2020 Green Bay area fireworks displays, events
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 9:06 PM
The greater Green Bay area will celebrate Independence Day with a limited number of fireworks displays and events.
-
Appleton man dies on anniversary in ATV crash in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 8:47 PM
Appleton couple were riding in the town of Mountain when man lost control, rolled and was thrown from his machine.
-
Green Bay police: Man fired several shots in 2200 block of Imperial Lane, fled as they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 26, 2020 at 8:03 PM
Daniel Garrett ran as police arrived to investigate shots being fired in the 2200 block of Imperial Lane Friday morning, police said. No one was hit.
