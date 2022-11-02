Wisconsin voters at Wausau forum say divisive politics is causing voters to shy away from civil political discussions
Northern Wisconsin voters say seeing candidates attack each other for their opposing views is causing voters to shy away from discussing political issues.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM
-
'It's about who we are, my heritage, my culture': Indigenous tribes in Wisconsin grapple...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 10:04 AM
"Blood quantum" is a U.S. colonial notion to identify whether someone is Indigenous and to which tribal band they belong. Its use is controversial.
-
Charities, individuals and businesses raise over $170K for those injured in Pulaski...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM
After a bonfire exploded late Oct. 14 at a Pulaski home, fundraising efforts have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the victims.
-
Illegal red crayfish result in first conviction under Wisconsin invasive species law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 2, 2022 at 1:18 AM
A Louisiana company was ordered to pay a $34,000 fine related to the transport of the invasive species into Wisconsin
-
Taylor Schabusiness hearing on competency evaluation in beheading case postponed until...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2022 at 9:57 PM
Lawyer says defendant, who's also charged with mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, has struggled since her brother died this year
-
A federal grant will help Wisconsin clean up its child care crisis. Here's a look at the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM
The state plans to use a grant to support new and existing child care providers and make quality, affordable care more widespread.
-
Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson make it personal as attacks grow sharper in hotly contested...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM
The highly charged rhetoric mirrors the millions of dollars in negative advertising flooding the airwaves and comes as polls have tightened.
-
Registrations open, drop boxes going out for Kewaunee County Toys for Tots
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM
Thirty businesses across the county will have boxes where people can drop off new, unwrapped toys to help local families in need this holiday season.
-
Fact check: Johnson misses with claim U.S. had energy independence with Trump; lost it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says "We finally achieved that energy independence… under the Trump administration. President Biden squandered (it) away."
