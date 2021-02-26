Wisconsin Volleyball Pauses Team Activities

The top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team will pause all team-related activities for at least 14 days due to a number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program. “For the safety of our student-athletes, we are pausing all team activities,” UW head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Our athletes are taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone in […]

