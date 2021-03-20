Wisconsin vaccine hunters share how to get a COVID vaccine
A Facebook group aimed at Wisconsinites is among dozens popping up nationwide in which members share insights for booking vaccinations.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin Women’s Hockey wins National Championship
by mpilch@learfield.com on March 21, 2021 at 4:12 AM
The Wisconsin women’s hockey team won their second national championship in three years with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Northeastern Saturday night. Daryl Watts scored the game winner from behind the net when she flicked the puck […]
Wisconsin's unemployment call center to be open around the clock by fall after technology...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 20, 2021 at 9:29 PM
Gov. Tony Evers' administration expects to install new software within six months to run its call center to help Wisconsin residents receive their unemployment benefits.
Badgers dominate North Carolina 85-62 in opening round victory
by mpilch@learfield.com on March 20, 2021 at 2:48 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers played their most complete game of the season in defeating North Carolina in the opening-round of the NCAA Tournament 85-62 Friday night. Brad Davison had a career high 29 points on 10/15 shooting. D’Mitrik Trice […]
State superintendent candidates Kerr, Underly trade accusations about business, family...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 20, 2021 at 2:36 AM
Emails published Friday showed Deborah Kerr had used a district email address for correspondence about her private company.
Wisconsin residents 65 and older continue to hold the lowest level of COVID-19 cases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 10:48 PM
Close to half of Wisconsin residents over 65 are fully vaccinated — 470,063 people.
DNA obtained through a ruse admissible in 1976 cold case, Marinette judge rules
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 19, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1976 deaths of a Green Bay couple David Schuldes, 25, and Ellen Matheys, 24.
Meijer, Walmart, some Hometown Pharmacy locations and more in Wisconsin now getting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2021 at 8:27 PM
The Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (which includes some Hometown Pharmacies), Managed Health Care Associates, Meijer, and Walmart now get vaccine from feds
