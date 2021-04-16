Wisconsin Utilities Disconnection Moratorium Has Ended

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is urging anyone with an outstanding bill for utilities to make payment arrangements or apply for financial assistance. The state’s utility disconnection moratorium ended Thursday. That means thousands of customers with outstanding electric, natural gas, or water bills could have their services disconnected. Federal stimulus funding is available for anyone struggling to pay their bills.

[More information can be found at EnergyBenefit.wi.gov/OnlineApps/OnlineApps/Default#!]

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.