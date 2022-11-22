Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school’s Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the…

