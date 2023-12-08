Wisconsin university system reaches deal with Republicans that would scale back diversity positions
The Universities of Wisconsin and Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos have reached a sweeping deal that would freeze hiring for diversity positions across the system in exchange for lawmakers approving employee pay raises and funding for a new engineering building…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
UW System reaches agreement to end deadlock with Republican legislative leaders
by Bob Hague on December 8, 2023 at 9:57 PM
Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said Friday that a deal reached with Republican leaders in the legislature should address concerns by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “The Assembly Speaker has very publicly held […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/7
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM
Mauston Wrestling Crushes Competition in Schluter Quad
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM
Schaub, Ron Age 75 of Marathon and formerly of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2023 at 3:43 PM
GBB FULL GAME: Royall at Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 8:14 PM
BB FULL GAME: Seneca at Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM
Public Health Sauk County Urges Community Members to Safely Store Alcohol, Guns, and...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 7, 2023 at 6:33 PM
Kaul expects DAs to abide by Dane Co judge’s abortion ruling
by Bob Hague on December 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM
Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he’ll appeal a Dane County judge’s ruling, that a state law from 1849 doesn’t prohibit abortions. In the meantime, Attorney General Josh Kaul says the decision stands. […]
Fake Trump electors settle lawsuit
by Bob Hague on December 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM
A settlement in a lawsuit stemming from Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Ten fake electors for former President Donald Trump have settled a civil suit. They’ve admitted that filing false paperwork claiming Trump won […]
