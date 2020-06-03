‘Wisconsin Unemployment Support Group’ Facebook group asks leaders for help
The “Wisconsin Unemployment Support Group” on Facebook is asking state political leaders for help in securing benefits, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A letter sent to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos requests a special legislative session to be called to deal with the backlog. Group administrator Chenon Times-Rainwater of West Bernd said she is still waiting, […]
Watch Newsmakers at 2 p.m.: Coronavirus Edition with Korina Aghmar on contact tracing
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 3, 2020 at 6:45 PM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin health and science reporter Madeline Heim will be talking with Korina Aghmar, nursing supervisor for Outagamie County's public health division.
World's largest free-flying American flag torn in half by Wisconsin storm — some view...
by Sheboygan Press on June 3, 2020 at 6:37 PM
After a storm tore the world's largest free-standing American flag in half, some view it as a message amid COVID-19 and the George Floyd death.
National Jersey Heifer Sale to be Held Online on June 26
on June 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM
Jersey Marketing Service is preparing for the 2020 National Heifer Sale, which will be held with online bidding capabilities during the evening of June 26.
Wisconsin FFA Virtual Convention Rescheduled for July 6-10
on June 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM
The Wisconsin FFA board of directors has provided an update on its plans to celebrate the year's accomplishments in lieu of an in-person state convention this summer.
Farm Bureau YFA Seeking Excellence in Ag Award Applicants
on June 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Young Farmer and Agriculturist Program is taking applications for its 2020 Excellence in Agriculture Award competition.
DNR Revises High Capacity Well Review Process
on June 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM
Now that Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources withdrawing a 2016 opinion by his predecessor concerning the agency's authority to consider the environmental impacts of certain high capacity well […]
Insight FS Donates $10,000 to Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program
on June 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM
The Jefferson-based Insight FS has made a substantial contribution toward the Wisconsin Dairy Recovery Program.
National Guard members deployed in Green Bay during 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.curfew
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2020 at 6:20 PM
Around 125 members of the National Guard patrolled the police department, courthouse, and city hall to protect public property.
Drive Thru Covid-19 Testing comes to Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2020 at 5:43 PM
Drive Thru Free Covid-19 Community Testing Site In Juneau County on June 8th from 9-5pm at the Mauston High School. For all symptomatic people interested in being tested. Thank you to the Juneau County Health Department.
