Wisconsin Unemployment Recipients Will Have To Look For A Job

Starting next week, Wisconsin recipients of unemployment benefits will have to show that they have looked for a job. The Legislature’s rules committee voted Wednesday to reinstate the requirement that had been set aside by the governor last year. It was going to be automatically reinstated in July, but Republican lawmakers said they wanted to move it up to help alleviate a shortage of workers as businesses try to reopen. Another bill announced Tuesday would end a 300-dollar weekly federal unemployment supplemental payment. More than 20 states have already taken that action.

