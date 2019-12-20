Wisconsin Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 3.3 Percent in November
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at three-point-three percent in November for the second straight month. The Department of Workforce Development says the state added 99-hundred private sector jobs and 65-hundred non-farm jobs from November 2018 to November of this year. But the number of private-sector jobs declined by 12-hundred from October to November and non-farm jobs fell by 29-hundred last month. D-W-D Secretary designee Caleb Frostman said, “we look forward to working with our statewide partners over the next year to continue to create workforce initiatives that increase wages and encourage family-supporting jobs.”
Source: WRJC.com
