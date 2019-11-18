Wisconsin Unemployment Rate Inches Up to 3.3 Percent in October

The unemployment rate in Wisconsin inched up for the fifth month in a row in October to three-point-three percent. The Department of Workforce Development says the state added 17-thousand-200 private-sector and 16-thousand-500 non-farm jobs from October 2018 to October of this year. Private-sector jobs declined by 11-hundred from September to October and non-farm jobs fell by 12-hundred last month. Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate of 67-point-one percent in October is three-point-eight percent higher than the national rate. The U-S jobless rate was three-point-six percent last month.

