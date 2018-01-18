Wisconsin unemployment rate fell to record low in December

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in December was one for the record books. Preliminary estimates from the state’s Department of Workforce Development show the unemployment rate last month dipped to 3 percent. That’s an all-time low for the month of December and it ties the lowest rate on record in Wisconsin. The DWD report indicates private sector […]

Source: WRN.com

