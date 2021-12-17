Wisconsin Unemployment Rate Drops To Record-Low 3%

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports the state’s unemployment rate dropped to a record-low three percent in November. More than 12 thousand private-sector jobs were added knocking the unemployment percentage down by two-tenths of a point, keeping it well below the national average. The three percent figure ties November 18th for the lowest rate ever recorded in the state. The labor force participation in Wisconsin is a little over 66 percent – also well ahead of the national rate of just below 62 percent. The Badger State ranks among the top 10 states in the nation for that.

