Wisconsin Unemployment Inches Up to 3.4 Percent in December

The unemployment rate in Wisconsin inched up a tenth to three-point-four percent in December. The Department of Workforce Development says employers added 98-hundred total non-farm and nine-thousand private sector jobs last month. Wisconsin’s labor participation rate was 67 percent in December. Secretary Caleb Frostman says the D-W-D is eager to continue partnering with the private second to bolster Wisconsin’s economic growth in the years to come. He says the lack of available workers continues to be an issue in the state.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.