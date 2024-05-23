Wisconsin Umpires Association training director discusses the state of umpiring in Wisconsin

WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with the Director of Training for the Wisconsin Umpires Association, David Furru, about the state of baseball and softball umpiring in Wisconsin, the personal qualities that it takes to become an effective umpire, and the non-profit association that provides training and support for umpires around the state.

