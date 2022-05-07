Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tom Nelson calls on Bucks owners to repay public cash
Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tom Nelson calls on Bucks owners to repay public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Data shows vaccinated U.S. citizens made up more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM
The nation is set to pass 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the coming days, according to Johns Hopkins University.
-
Former Suring trustee, substitute teacher gets 25 years for sex with teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2022 at 10:34 PM
The now 18-year-old victim recounted in court how she was groomed and then assaulted over eight years.
-
'We will not wait for someone to rescue us': Wisconsin Indigenous advocates aim to stop...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM
There isn't 'time for political games and bureaucratic red tape' when it comes to the epidemic of violence against Indigenous people, advocates say.
-
Rally at Wisconsin Capitol calls for end to 'epidemic' of violence against Indigenous...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2022 at 10:07 PM
The demonstration raised awareness about high rates of violence faced by Indigenous people, especially women and girls.
-
Ron Johnson predicts Wisconsin's near-total ban on abortions wouldn't last long if Roe v....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM
Johnson suggested Wisconsin officials would set different limits than a near-total ban, but lawmakers have given no indication they would do so.
-
Theisen, Kay Arlette Age 81 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC News on May 6, 2022 at 7:31 PM
-
Chippewa Falls boy accused of killing Lily Peters returned to her body after hearing...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 6, 2022 at 7:09 PM
The boy accused of killing Lily Peters told police he returned to the girl's body after hearing reports she was missing, according to previously sealed court documents.
-
Dog found tied to fire hydrant in Green Bay soon to be adopted; Humane Society encourages...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2022 at 6:12 PM
The dog was found on Sunday by a local resident along with a backpack of supplies.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.