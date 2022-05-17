Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sheldon Lubar endorses Steven Olikara
Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
2 legitimate Wisconsin presidential electors sue slate of Trump-backed fake electors....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM
The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind in the country against Republicans who submitted their names as electors for Trump in a state he lost.
Fact check: U.S. Senate hopeful says 'Title 42 has fueled the border crisis'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, says "Title 42 has fueled the border crisis."
Putting the facts in artifacts: How the Neville Museum transformed itself into a space...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 1:55 PM
With a mission to be more inclusive, the Neville is increasingly collecting work to reflect the demographics. Education through collections is key.
Use of snowplows to stop military truck 'thinking out of the box,' Shawano County chief...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 1:20 PM
Deputies say a 39-year-old man tried to flee in a privately owned military truck on State 29, crossing the median, driving the wrong way several times.
Torches and birchbark canoe guide Ojibwe man as he revives ancient tribal spearfishing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM
This spring, Lac du Flambeau's Wayne Valliere set out to spearfish using torches on a birchbark canoe — something not done in two centuries.
She's no stranger to the halls of Preble. Soon she'll be principal. Our exclusive...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Kuehn will start in the new role in July. The school board approved her selection at a meeting on Monday night.
Cases are increasing but new therapeutics can save lives of COVID patients
by Bob Hague on May 16, 2022 at 9:54 PM
COVID-19 infections are again on the rise in Wisconsin, but new treatments can keep people alive. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard notes that new therapeutics are available. His message to those 50 or older, or with underlying risk factors […]
