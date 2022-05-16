Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sarah Godlewski releases plan to address mental health crisis
Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Wisconsin homeowners may need to wait at least 6 months for a renovation project. Here's...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM
Supply chain issues and labor shortages are causing prices to increase, and it is becoming difficult for homeowners to even secure contractors.
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM
A total 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse will be visible across Wisconsin Sunday...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM
The eclipse will be visible in most of Wisconsin, and its deepest part will begin around 11:11 p.m. and end around midnight.
Roeker, John “Jack” N. Age 77
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM
A former Trump campaign aide who helped engineer fake elector scheme joins Tim Ramthun's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Boris Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign adviser, has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
Parents scramble for options to feed their babies as recall spurs formula shortage
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Just two months after the nationwide recall of popular baby formula products, mothers struggle to find enough formula as retailers limit purchases.
Gallery: St. Norbert College graduates celebrate 2022 commencement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2022 at 10:08 PM
Over 500 students from 14 states graduated from St. Norbert in De Pere.
One person seriously hurt when SUV rolls over after three-vehicle crash at University...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM
Green Bay Police say intersection could be closed to traffic for several hours Sunday as officers conduct a post-crash investigation
