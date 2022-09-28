Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Kevin Nicholson-led PAC to aid Ron Johnson
Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/27
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM
Mauston Boys Soccer Tames Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM
W-C Wolves Sweep #7 Hillsboro to Keep Title Hopes Alive
by WRJC WebMaster on September 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM
Fact check: Michels flips on exceptions to Wisconsin's abortion ban.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2022 at 3:16 PM
Dating back to 2004, and as recently as early September 2022, Michels indicated that he backs the 1849 law and does not support those exceptions. On Sept. 23, 2022, he told a conservative talk show host he would sign legislation creating those […]
Providers agree screening adults for anxiety is a good idea. But who would provide the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM
With national calls for anxiety screenings for adults, a report found 55 out of 72 Wisconsin counties had "significant shortages" of psychiatrists.
Wondering where that bird in your backyard came from? A new mapping tool details its...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM
An interactive map lets bird watchers track the intrepid journeys that migratory birds make each year. And it reveals impressive stats for Wisconsin.
Health care workers and other professionals continue to wait for Wisconsin licenses....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Health care and professional workers are in limbo while they wait to be issued a license from the Wisconsin Department of Professional Services.
His name wasn't McNally and his uniform wasn't blue: Adventures in unpacking Packers facts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM
It took a while, but Johnny Blood is now properly dressed in Packers Heritage Plaza.
