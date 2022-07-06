Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Cory Booker to headline Mandela Barnes campaign rally
Wisconsin’s race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
GOP candidate for Wisconsin state treasurer Orlando Owens has a history of foreclosures...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 8:58 PM
Owens acknowledged the negative impact of his past actions but said his faith and trust in his country set him on a path of personal growth.
-
Bart Starr Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay will close for deck repairs from Monday...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2022 at 8:57 PM
Bart Starr Memorial Bridge will be closed for repairs next week. Wisconsin Department of Transportation suggests alternative routes.
-
Highland Park mass shooter contemplated second attack in Madison area
by Bob Hague on July 6, 2022 at 8:53 PM
The man who’s confessed to the July 4th mass shooting in suburban Chicago came close to committing a second attack in the Madison area. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesperson Chris Covelli said Robert Crimo III had a rifle and 60 […]
-
Highland Park shooting suspect contemplated shooting in Madison, authorities say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 8:39 PM
Robert Crimo III turned back to Illinois, where he was later arrested after deciding he was not prepared to pull off a shooting in Wisconsin.
-
Wisconsin's Supreme Court rules girl can pursue sex trafficking defense in homicide case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 7:44 PM
Chrystul Kizer was 17 when she was charged with the first-degree intentional homicide of Nelson Randall P. Volar III, 34, of Kenosha.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Cory Booker to headline Mandela Barnes campaign...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Halverson, Bryon Gene Age 61 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM
-
Police identify 77-year-old Green Bay man killed in three-car pileup at city intersection...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM
William Richards, 77, of Green Bay was killed when three cars collided at 9:30 a.m. May 15 at University and North Webster avenues.
-
Wildes Strong Performance Not Enough as Tomah Legion Falls to Whitehall 2-0
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.