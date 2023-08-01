Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany says he will not run for Senate in 2024, keeping Republican field open
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany said he will not run for Senate in 2024, making him the latest Republican to pull his name from the race.
Bellevue man identified in fatal crash; 2 cars, not 3, believed to have hit him early...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM
Authorities now believe only two cars, not three, struck Bellevue resident Kenneth J. Kraynik and killed him.
Green Bay man dies in collision between semi and minivan Tuesday on South Broadway
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM
South Broadway was closed for over four hours, reopening at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
What you need to know about the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM
Can the public get tickets to the debate? How can it be watched? Answers to questions about the Republican event at Fiserv Forum.
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM
MHS Class of 88 Holding 35th Reunion on August 5th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM
HS Football Preview –2023 Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM
New liberal majority on state Supreme Court to fire director of state court system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM
Randy Koschnick, who has been the director of state courts since 2017, said he was informed by a liberal justice that he would be dismissed Tuesday.
When do Green Bay, De Pere, Howard-Suamico, other Brown County schools open? Check out...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM
Here's when the districts around Green Bay plan to have their first day of school this year.
