Wisconsin tribal health officials ready for second round of coronavirus vaccines
Tribal officials share information about how the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations went and preparations being made for round two.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Settlement Reached In Civil Wrongful Death Lawsuit In Waushara County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM
Tomah Health Partners with Monroe Co. Health Dept. to Provide COVID19 Vaccine
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM
Juneau County Reports 2,000th cases of COVID19 on Friday 1/8
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2021 at 5:20 PM
CDC study finds quick, cheap antigen tests used on most UW campuses have limits, but...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM
The study found that the test used by UW campuses misses almost 60% of asymptomatic people. The tests are still important, experts say.
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 1/9
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2021 at 4:39 PM
With Republicans divided, Senate leaders slightly scale back Assembly's COVID bill
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM
Divided Wisconsin Republicans scrambled Monday to put together a new coronavirus relief bill before Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State speech Tuesday.
Wurster, Mildred I. Age 93 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 1,832 new cases, 2 more deaths Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 11, 2021 at 1:27 AM
The seven-day weekly average of cases stood at 2,908.
