Wisconsin tourism revenue hits record high for second year
by Raymond Neupert on June 13, 2024 at 11:00 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Travel Wisconsin spokesperson Craig Trost about the bounceback of Wisconsin tourism. You can find out more online at https://www.travelwisconsin.com/
Hatch Library to Host Strong Bodies
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2024 at 6:28 PM
Mauston FFA Well Represented at State Convention
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2024 at 6:26 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 13, 2024 at 10:28 AM
The Brewers win, the Packers go on summer break, and the Celtics are on the brink.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 13, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Milwaukee restaurant put on suspension after razor blade is found in food (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee restaurant is ordered to temporarily shut down. The incident leading to the closure occurred last November. Customer Scott Siewart tells Fox 6 […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 12, 2024 at 9:10 PM
The Brewers rally, the Packers start their vacation, and a basketball legend dies.
MBMC To Host Craft & Vendor Fair in August
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2024 at 8:54 PM
DATCP announces new cattle testing requirement for Avian influenza
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2024 at 5:13 PM
Fatal Accident in Monroe County Involves Dump Truck
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2024 at 4:57 PM
