Wisconsin Tourism Industry Bouncing Back From Pandemic Losses

The Wisconsin tourism industry is showing signs of bouncing back from its losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials say tourism is showing growth in monthly year-over-year spending for the first time since 2019. So-called leisure travelers are covering some of the lost revenue from meetings, conventions, and other large group gatherings that are slow to return. Wisconsin is said to be the first Midwest state to show growth during September. The national average is still off by nine percent. Wisconsin is also one of only 13 states to report positive growth when compared to 2019.

