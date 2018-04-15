Wisconsin to start family treatment court to address drugs
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A new family treatment court in Wisconsin aims to help children by more intensely addressing their parents’ drug addiction.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- How Facebook ads target you7 hours ago
- Law enforcement advises drivers not to travel Sunday7 hours ago
- Snow causes partial roof collapse at Econo Lodge in Ashwaubenon7 hours ago
- The Latest: Michigan braces for another day of snow and ice8 hours ago
- April showers bring snow plowers | Photos8 hours ago
- TRACKING: Accumulating snow and wind still a major problem today8 hours ago
- 'Making a Murderer' course is big hit with Utah law school students8 hours ago
- Wisconsin professor says firing shows anti-conservative bias9 hours ago
- Spring storm keeps central US in icy grip, hampering travel9 hours ago
- Robson, Debra, age 56 of Elroy12 hours ago
- Brewers snap Mets winning streak with 5-1 victory12 hours ago
- Bucks open playoff series against Celtics Sunday12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.