Wisconsin to remove up to 188,000 from voter rolls because they have not voted in 4 years

The Elections Commission agreed to start removing as many as 188,000 people from the voter rolls because they have not cast ballots in the last four years.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment