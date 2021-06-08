Wisconsin to receive an unprecedented $4.4 billion in additional tax collections over three years, new report shows
With COVID-19 infections falling, Department of Corrections resumes in-person visitations
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 8:08 PM
Visitations will begin with precautions in place, including masking and COVID-19 screenings for visitors.
Green Bay lifts mask requirement for grades 9 and up; younger kids must still use face...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 7:53 PM
Green Bay's new policy, effective June 14, reflects that many older students have been vaccinated against COVID-19, but many younger ones have not
Wisconsin to receive an unprecedented $4.4 billion in additional tax collections over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 7:09 PM
The sum would allow Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers to cut taxes, slash borrowing, increase funding for schools or boost spending on other programs.
Lawsuit alleges sex discrimination and harassment at Oshkosh plastics company formerly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM
A woman's lawsuit against Pacur, Inc., describes outrageous sex discrimination and harassment.
Indigenous languages being revitalized in Wisconsin in efforts to reclaim, maintain...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM
Indigenous nations in Wisconsin are making strides in revitalizing their languages, which are tied to their identity and sovereignty.
Former Grafton pharmacist convicted of attempted tampering with 500 COVID-19 vaccines...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM
The former Grafton pharmacist who said he tried sabotaging more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines last winter received a three-year prison sentence.
Fact check: Would withdrawing troops from Afghanistan save $50 billion as Rep. Pocan says?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, says withdrawing troops from Afghanistan could save the U.S. $50 billion
Gov. Tony Evers is running for re-election. Here are the Republicans likely to run...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM
Here is a non-exhaustive list of Republicans who have announced their campaigns or are considering running against Democrat Tony Evers in 2022.
De Pere High School holds 2021 graduation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM
A graduation ceremony for De Pere High School's Class of 2021 was held on June 7, 2021.
