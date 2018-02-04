Wisconsin to fund jail pilot projects to prevent recidivism
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice will give four counties $320,000 to develop a model that helps people transition back to their community once they’re released from jail.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
