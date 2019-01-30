Wisconsin to collect $2.4 billion more in taxes through 2021, a drop from earlier projections
The state is expected to bring in about $2.4 billion in tax revenue for use in the next two-year state budget.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
