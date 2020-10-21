Wisconsin to begin paying out federal Lost Wage Assistance benefit for unemployed residents
Payments for the Lost Wage Assistance program started this week. The payments will be retroactive to the weeks of Aug. 1 through Sept. 5 only.
Survivors of COVID-19 share their stories, urge residents to keep being safe
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 21, 2020 at 11:32 PM
Families touched by COVID-19 shared their experiences Wednesday and told residents to keep following the pandemic's safety measures.
Wisconsin reports record-high 48 coronavirus deaths as Sen. Johnson falsely claims state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2020 at 10:46 PM
Health officials have warned that hospitalizations and deaths would rise following the surge in cases the state has seen in recent weeks.
American Indian COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin stayed low until Sept. 1. 'Then all of a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2020 at 10:37 PM
The rate of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among Wisconsin's Native American population dwarfs other races.
Wisconsin vote tops the million mark, two weeks before Election Day
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2020 at 9:49 PM
The places with the highest rates of absentee voting overall lean Democratic, but the places with the highest rates of in-person early voting lean Republican.
DHS reports new single day record for COVID-19 deaths
by Bob Hague on October 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM
Wisconsin set another single day record for COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. The state Department of Health Services reported 48 deaths due to coronavirus. There were also 4,205 new cases of COVID-19 reported, as DHS continued to process a backlog of […]
State Fair Park field hospital admits first coronavirus patient as Wisconsin sets a new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 21, 2020 at 8:32 PM
The first patient has been admitted to the field hospital at State Fair Park, as Wisconsin's surge in coronavirus cases shows no sign of improving.
Juneau County Reaches 700 Total Cases of COVID19 with 210 Active Cases
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2020 at 8:24 PM
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2020 at 8:21 PM
