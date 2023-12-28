Wisconsin teens will need a road test to get drivers license starting Jan. 1
Road tests were waived for 16- and 17-year-olds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Prep Scores from Friday 12/29
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Hillsboro Boys Win Adams-Friendship Holiday Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/28
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM
Royall Girls Take Own Holiday Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2023 at 5:38 PM
High Speed Chase Leads to Arrest in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM
Herb Kohl dead at age 88
by Bob Hague on December 28, 2023 at 8:02 PM
Wisconsin is remembering Herb Kohl. The former Milwaukee Bucks owner and US Senator from Wisconsin is dead at age 88. The Milwaukee born Democrat bid farewell to Senate colleagues in 2012 “My colleagues in this body are to a man or a woman, […]
Year-end reminder to dispose of prescription medications properly
by Bob Hague on December 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM
The end of the year is a good time to dispose of unwanted medications. Keeping unused and expired medications around the home can be dangerous, so make it a habit to safely dispose of medications you no longer need. It’s never a good idea to […]
Olson, Mary Elaine Age 86 of Elroy and Verona
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM
Royall BB Splits Lancaster Tournament Games
by WRJC WebMaster on December 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM
