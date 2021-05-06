Wisconsin Teamsters endorse Democrat Alex Lasry in 2022 U.S. Senate race, giving him early shot of momentum

Democrat Alex Lasry claimed the first major labor endorsement in the 2022 U.S. Senate race with backing from Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



