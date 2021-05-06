Wisconsin Teamsters endorse Democrat Alex Lasry in 2022 U.S. Senate race
Democrat Alex Lasry claimed the first major labor endorsement in the 2022 U.S. Senate race with backing from Wisconsin Teamsters Joint Council 39.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Radisson shooter didn't have to give up guns, despite a restraining order. That isn't...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2021 at 9:14 PM
The harassment restraining order against Bruce Pofahl didn't require him to surrender guns, but other types of restraining orders require it.
'I'm very, very serious about this race': Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino makes bid...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2021 at 8:37 PM
Gillian Battino is a proponent of Medicare-for-all r
Green Bay police looking for 25-year-old man in May 4 gas station shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2021 at 7:51 PM
Police are looking for Stephon Keith, 25, who they say fired a handgun at a vehicle at the gas station.
Budget-writing committee begins work by stripping hundred of Evers items out
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2021 at 7:21 PM
Thursday's vote to remove nearly 400 measures proposed by the Democratic governor eliminates more than $3 billion in revenue sources proposed in his plan.
'Nothing's swept under the rug.' Retiring Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2021 at 5:22 PM
In an in-depth interview, Smith discussed his efforts to reform policing in Green Bay and what the future holds.
Check Welfare Leads to Drug Arrest in Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM
Monroe County Looking for Help Identifying Man who Crashed his Truck Multiple Times in...
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM
Accused Domestic Terrorist From Dells Arraigned In Michigan
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2021 at 3:18 PM
