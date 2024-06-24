Wisconsin taxpayers to pay half the cost of redistricting consultants hired by Supreme Court
The liberal majority of Wisconsin’s Supreme Court says taxpayers will pay half of the $128,000 bill for redistricting consultants hired by the court to review proposed legislative maps. The court issued the order Monday, putting Gov. Tony Evers, Republican and…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 24, 2024 at 8:03 PM
The Packers have their new President & CEO – Brewers open series against defending World Champion Rangers
TOMAH MAN SENTENCED TO 35 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEX CRIMES
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2024 at 6:27 PM
Mauston Truck Driver Escapes Accident another Man Dead
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2024 at 6:23 PM
Anderson, Raymond James “Porky” Jr. Age 81 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2024 at 3:32 PM
Leak, Shirley Kay Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 24, 2024 at 3:27 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 24, 2024 at 10:25 AM
National Weather Service confirms six tornados from Saturday storms (UNDATED) Six more tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin Saturday night. The National Weather Service confirmed them all Sunday, with the strongest being an EF-2 twister in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on June 24, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Severe Saturday storms across southern Wisconsin (UNDATED) A trail of damage across southern Wisconsin. Severe Saturday night storms and tornadoes rumbled from from southwestern to southeastern Wisconsin. A likely tornado destroyed historic […]
‘We did our jobs that day’ – J6 officers campaign for Biden, warn against second...
by bhague@wrn.com on June 21, 2024 at 3:53 PM
At stops in Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Wausau, and Eau Claire earlier this month, two police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 campaigned for President Biden and Vice President Harris. D.C. Metro Office Daniel Hodges and […]
Droste, Arlene M. Age 78 of Lebanon, TN, and formerly of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2024 at 3:44 PM
