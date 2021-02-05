Wisconsin surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin has surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 deaths. The state Department of Health Services on Friday reported 28 additional deaths, bringing the toll in Wisconsin to 6,020 lives lost since the start of the global pandemic. Today’s #COVID19_WI update, and we are saddened to report Wisconsin has now surpassed 6,000 deaths. Our sympathies go out to those […]

Source: WRN.com







