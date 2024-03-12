Wisconsin Supreme Court will reconsider ruling limiting absentee ballot drop boxes

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to reconsider a ruling limiting the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The voter mobilization group Priorities USA asked the justices last month to reconsider their 2022 ruling that drop boxes may be placed…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.