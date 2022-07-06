Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule if sex trafficking victim can argue she was justified in killing man who trafficked her
Chrystul Kizer’s attorneys have argued that she’s immune from prosecution under a 2008 state law that absolves sex trafficking victims of any offenses resulting from being trafficked.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
GOP governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson pledge to protect emergency...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 1:50 PM
With abortions halted in Wisconsin after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, women are turning to Plan B, or "morning-after pills."
'I try not to let anyone stop me': HSHS Eastern Wisconsin Nurse of the Year persevered...
by Sheboygan Press on July 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Complications at birth left Kelsey Frericks with hearing loss. She was told she'd never be a nurse. She was just named Nurse of the Year.
GOP candidate for Wisconsin state treasurer Orlando Owens has a history of foreclosures...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Owens acknowledged the negative impact of his past actions but said his faith and trust in his country set him on a path of personal growth.
Kevin Nicholson drops out of Republican race for Wisconsin governor
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2022 at 12:52 AM
Nicholson said he didn't want to wage a negative campaign to catch up to former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and business executive Tim Michels.
Nicholson drops out of race for Wisconsin governor
by Bob Hague on July 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM
Republican Kevin Nicholson has dropped out of the race for Wisconsin governor. The business consultant and former U.S. Marine said that over the past week it’s become clear the only path forward for his campaign is attacking the other […]
A third Dane County judge orders Michael Gableman to stop deleting records related to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM
Another judge is ordering former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to stop deleting records related to his review of the 2020 election.
How a 1,200-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota last summer is serving as a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 5, 2022 at 9:14 PM
A 1,200-year-old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin is becoming a bridge for building better relations between tribal and state officials.
Wilson, Harold L. Age 82 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2022 at 8:21 PM
Clark, Judith “Judy” A. Age 84 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 5, 2022 at 8:20 PM
