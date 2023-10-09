Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with tenant advocates in limiting eviction records

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has voted to reduce from 20 years to two years the time when most eviction records have to be kept on the state court website. The change was sought by tenant rights advocates who argued that…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







